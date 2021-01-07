Sign up for our, bringing you our favorite recipes, guests, and more every day!

Dave Prows, executive chef of the Reef Cafe at Loveland Living Planet Aquarium was in studio today. We love it when he is, and we know you’ll love his recipe for this tasty shrimp and steak rice bowl with fresh peanut sauce. Be sure to watch both segments to see the full dish! www.thereefcafe.net

Shrimp and Steak rice bowl, fresh peanut sauce

Peanut Sauce

Ingredients

½ cup peanut butter, creamy

2 Tbs soy sauce

1 Tbs rice vinegar

2 Tbs sweet chile sauce

1 Tbs sesame oil

1 Tbs honey

1 tsp lime juice

1 tsp garlic fresh and minced

1 tsp ginger fresh and grate

2 tbs green onion, slice thinly

Mix the first 9 ingredients together in a mixing bowl. When sauce is totally blended, add the sliced green onion and mix together.

Bowl construction

1 scoop jasmine rice cooked and hot

3 oz steak slices cooked

4 each jumbo shrimp cooked

2 Tbs peanut sauce

2 cups vegetables, blanched and chilled (shocked)

1 Tbs sesame oil

Add the sesame oil to a sauté pan over a medium flame or med heat. Add the vegetables and sauté for 2-3 minutes, stirring constantly to avoid sticking.

Place the rice in the center of the plate and spread the vegetables over the top of the rice

Place the cooked steak and shrimp on top and drizzle the peanut sauce over the entire plate

Dive in