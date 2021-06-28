Shrimp and Pineapple Lettuce Cups

Enjoy tacos with a healthy twist! Chef Jenn Martello is back in the GTU kitchen making Shrimp and Pineapple Lettuce Cups!

Shrimp and Pineapple Lettuce Cups

Ingredients
-1 lb. Shrimp (cleaned, deveined, and tail removed)
-1 tbsp Avocado Oil
-1 tsp Cumin
-1 tsp Sugar
-1 dash of Hot sauce
-1/2 tsp Salt
-1 each Bibb lettuce, butter, or Boston Leaves separated

Pineapple Salsa Ingredients:
-2 cups Pineapple, fresh and diced
-1/4 cup Red onion, finely diced
-1 each Jalapeno, finely diced
-2 tbsp Lime juice, fresh (About 1 lime)
-1/4 tsp Ginger, fresh grated
-1/4 tsp Salt, Kosher
-1/2 tsp Agave syrup, light

Cilantro Vinaigrette Ingredients:
-2 cup Cilantro
-1 each Garlic clove
-4 tbsp Lime juice, Fresh About 2 limes
-1/2 tsp Oregano
-1/2 tsp Cumin
-1/2 tsp Salt
-1/2 cup Avocado oil

Directions:
1.In a medium bowl toss together avocado oil, cumin, sugar, hot sauce, salt, and shrimp. Place in the fridge while preparing salsa and vinaigrette.
2.In a large bowl combine all the ingredients for the pineapple salsa and set aside.
3.In a blender add cilantro, garlic clove, lime juice, oregano, cumin, and salt. Blend on low and slowly pour in the avocado oil to emulsify.
4.Preheat the grill to medium-high, place shrimp on skewers for easy flipping. Cook until pink and no longer opaque 2-3 minutes per side.
5.Serve in the lettuce leaves with pineapple salsa and a drizzle of cilantro vinaigrette.

