SALT LAKE CITY, UTAH (GOOD THINGS UTAH) — The Utah Wildlife Federation is calling all creatives to participate in the Celebrate Utah Wildlife Art Contest. Mural artist, Chris Peterson joined us on the show to share all about it. With more than $10,000 in cash prizes up for grabs, the contest aims to showcase the unique and cherished connection that Utahns have with their local wildlife.

As a mural artist who dedicates his art to Utah wildlife, Peterson is passionate about bringing awareness to the state’s diverse species. He encourages anyone aged 4 and up to enter the contest, regardless of their artistic background. From handmade art and writing to music and photography, there are numerous categories to choose from. So whether you’re an experienced artist or a beginner, there’s a place for you in this competition. Entries are due by May 10, so don’t wait to start creating your masterpiece.

Peterson put the hosts to work painting fish cutouts.

If you’re interested in participating or simply want to learn more, head to CelebrateUtahWildlife.org. You can also check out the Utah Wildlife Federation’s social media pages on Instagram and Facebook.