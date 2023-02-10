SALT LAKE CITY, UT (Good Things Utah) – Are you trying to think of something to get that “special someone” for Valentine’s to make it a day they’ll remember? Well look no further, the Lighten Up Quartet is here! The quartet joined us today to give us a sneak peak into their “Singing Valentine’s” performance.

The Lighten Up Quartet offers “Singing Valentine’s” services, where you can order them and send them to any address! This quartet is part of a network of Barbershop quartets delivering singing Valentines on Valentine’s Day, and they started performing in 2019. All “Singing Valentine’s” proceeds go to funding their non-profit arts organization called North Front Sound, an organization that allows for these quartets to continue the art of singing.

A “Singing Valentine’s” is the perfect way to send your friends and family a message of love, or to embarrass them in front of their friends! They go to businesses, homes, schools, and more, and love when their singing puts a smile on someone’s face.

You can find more information and can support North Front Sound by ordering a “Singing Valentine’s” quartet this Valentine’s Day on NorthFrontSound.com!