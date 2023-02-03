SALT LAKE CITY, UT (Good Things Utah) – It’s a tough time of year for the single people in our lives. Lexie Dopp, the founder of LEFA Collective, has some gift ideas to spread the love to friends spending the holiday without a partner.

February 14 is dedicated to love, so make sure everyone in your life feels it. Whether they’ve gone through a recent breakup or divorce or been single for a long time, give your friend something to help them celebrate self-love.

One idea for a gift is to gather their favorite things that activate all the five senses. Include their favorite drink or treat for taste, a candle to smell, a quote to see, a journal to feel, and a movie or new music to hear. This gives your friend the chance to treat themselves in every way. Include the LEFA Collective grief journal to help guide them on their road to self-discovery if they are newly single.

The next gift idea is a gift bag to romanticize alone time. Give them supplies to celebrate their alone time and enjoy their own company. You don’t have to be lonely when you’re alone! Pair self-care items with a fuzzy blanket and chocolate to create the opportunity for them to make their time purposeful by pampering themselves!

The last gift idea is an intentional gift bag. A warm blanket, a good book, and a journal with pens and markers. No one needs more junk, so give them a functional gift that they can use every day. This is the perfect gift to include the LEFA Collective grief journal once again with plenty of quotes and writing prompts to help in their self-reflection.

Galentines is just as important as Valentines so extend your gift-giving beyond your significant other! If you want to purchase LEFA’s journal for yourself or someone else, head to their website lefacollective.com, and use code “GOODTHINGS” for 10% off your purchase. You can find LEFA on Instagram, TikTok, and Facebook too!