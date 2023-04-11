SALT LAKE CITY, UTAH (GOOD THINGS UTAH) — It’s National Pet Day, and what better way to celebrate than to teach your furry best friend some fun tricks! Oakley Gurr and Jess Gocke, two pet lovers and experts in their field, shared their tips on how to train your pup and make them the star of the show.

Oakley and Jess, the Director of Operations and Franchise Coach at Dog Training Elite, believe that finding a pet that fits your lifestyle is the key to a happy and healthy relationship between owner and dog. Once you’ve found your perfect match, it’s time to start training!

The first step in training your dog is to play to their strengths. Does your dog love to run and jump? Try teaching them to catch a ball mid-air! If your pup is a natural born singer, then teaching them to howl on command is sure to be a hit. Whatever your dog’s unique talent is, make sure to incorporate it into their training.

Now it’s time to build up to the full trick. Start by breaking down the trick into smaller, more manageable steps. For example, if you want to teach your dog to play dead, start by teaching them to lie down on command. Once they have that down, slowly introduce the cue to “play dead” and reward them when they stay still.

One trick that always impresses is the happy dance. This trick is perfect for any dog that loves to wiggle and move. To teach this trick, hold a treat above your dog’s head and move it around in a circle. As they follow the treat, they will naturally start to dance. Cue the music and watch your dog steal the show!

Another fun trick to teach is speaking on command. Start by holding a treat just out of your dog’s reach and say “speak.” As your dog starts to bark, reward them with the treat. Eventually, they will learn to bark on command without needing a treat as a reward.

Oakley and Jess believe that we are lucky to share our lives with animals, and they want to celebrate that fact at the Spring Barket event on April 15th at Wheeler Historic Farm. This event is a great opportunity to showcase your dog’s talents and have fun with other pet owners.

If you’re looking for more training tips and tricks, be sure to check out dogtrainingelite.com and follow their Instagram and TikTok pages @dtesaltlake and @dteutah. With the right training and a little bit of patience, your dog can become the star of the show!