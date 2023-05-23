Salt Lake City, UT (Good Things Utah) – According to the Skin Cancer Foundation, an estimated one in five Americans will develop skin cancer in their lifetime. To raise public awareness during Skin Cancer Awareness Month, Dan Lambert, founder and CEO of Utah-based company PathologyWatch joined us today to discuss the company’s “Show Me Some Skin” campaign and how early detection saved his life.

This campaign hits particularly close to home for Dan Lambert. Thanks to early detection, which research shows can increase survival rates by 99 percent, he was able to catch and treat his own case of melanoma before it became a more significant health concern. To hear more about Dan Lambert’s story, click here.

Utah ranks highest in the nation for cases of melanoma due to the harsh sun exposure that Utah receives. The “Show Me Some Skin” cancer awareness campaign is designed to encourage more people to protect their skin and ensure they get any skin concerns checked out by a dermatologist.

To see more about PathologyWatch, follow them on all social media sites @pathologywatch. To get involved with the “Show Me Some Skin” campaign, visit https://pathologywatch.com/skin-cancer-awareness-month/.