SALT LAKE CITY, UTAH (GOOD THINGS UTAH) — Tori Saylor and Tracy Klein, representatives of Fetch Cares, joined us on the show to share their mission: to provide unwavering support to dogs facing disabilities, medical challenges, and their senior years.

Driven by their profound love for animals and a deep understanding of the hardships these dogs endure, Tori and Tracy established Fetch Cares as a rescue and hospice dedicated to dogs that often face the most challenging moments in their lives. Recognizing the need for specialized care, Fetch Cares extends its arms to those with disabilities, medical needs, and seniors, setting a unique standard in the realm of rescue organizations. Their approach is fueled by the belief that dogs deserve the same level of care and devotion that they offer to us.

Fetch Cares relies on the support of compassionate individuals who share their vision. Donations, particularly for medical and general care costs, are pivotal to their operations. Those who wish to contribute can visit donorbox.org/fetch-cares-giving. Additionally, Fetch Cares encourages the community to rally behind them by spreading their message, fostering dogs in need, adopting lifelong companions, and, of course, making vital donations.

For more information visit www.fetchcares.org or reach out to them via Instagram (@fetch_cares) and on Facebook (Fetch Cares)