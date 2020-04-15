Should you sanitize or disinfect? What’s the difference?

When your neighbors want to deep clean their properties, they hire our Bluffdale & Sandy, UT -base, cleaning company to do the hard work for them. They’ll make your kitchen look flawless, wiping down all surfaces including the refrigerator, stove, oven, and countertops. The bathroom sink will get scrubbed, the toilet shined, and the tub will sparkle. The living room will be emptied of dust and the floors disinfected. Before you start cleaning by yourself or asking Happy House to do it for you, you should know the difference between sanitizing and disinfecting. Sanitizers and disinfectants both reduce or remove the bacteria count on a surface, yet you need to understand their differences and to know which products to choose for which job.

Sanitizing is a chemical process that lessens and even kills germs on surfaces to make them safe for contact. Usually you sanitize in kitchens and other areas that come into contact with food. For example, you sanitize dishes and utensils after using them.

Disinfecting requires a stronger solution to destroy germs rather than simply reduce them. You might disinfect areas where you change a baby’s diaper. Hospitals disinfect areas that have come into contact with blood or other body fluids.

Both methods are a step up from regular cleaning because cleaning only removes visible dirt. When you sanitize or disinfect, you are removing potentially harmful bacteria that might not be visible to the naked eye. Knowing the difference between sanitizing and disinfecting can help you decide when to pull out the heavy-duty cleaners.

