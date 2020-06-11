Should you put hand sanitizer in the car?

Hand sanitizer has become one of life’s essentials-especially on the go. Most of us carry travel-sized bottles of it in our purses and our cars, ensuring we can stay clean when we don’t have soap and water at our disposal. But recent social media reports about hand sanitizer “igniting” in hot cars has led to safety concerns. And as the temperatures rise outside, it’s even hotter in your vehicle. So what do the experts say about storage safety? Most say it’s extremely unlikely that there would be an explosion, and it would take much more than just a hot car given the active ingredient in most hand sanitizers.