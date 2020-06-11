Should you put hand sanitizer in the car?

If you're looking for fresh and healthy food options, dishes that both taste top notch and fuel your body, you've got to try From Scratch in downtown SLC! With rave reviews, customers say the food is perfection. They are the recipients of best local burger, best local pizza, and the menu truly has something for everyone!

Take one look at the spread today, and your mouth will be watering! Burgers, beef stroganoff, salad, breads, you name it, they brought it! Everything is of course, made from scratch, right down to the sauces and the ketchup! We were impressed, and we know you will be, too.