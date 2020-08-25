Should you let your kids pick their hairstyle? And the song about snacking during the pandemic that’s gone viral

Kourtney Kardashian’s youngest son Reign just debuted a surprising new do: a buzz cut. And it looks like mom is still getting used to the look! On Tuesday, the 41-year-old shared a photo of her youngest child posing outside with his new cut and captioned the post “I am not ok.” Kardashian’s friends and fans quickly took to the comments to give the new look their seal of approval. One fan chimed in with “Omg omg what?!?!? He is so handsome! That face” and asked Kardashian if she’d saved a lock of his hair.”
- Plus, an Atlanta gospel singer goes viral with a song about snacking during the pandemic. In the video she plays lead and background vocals and completely cracks us up with her facial expressions! You have to watch and hear her creative line about “the chicken”…