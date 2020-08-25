Should you let your kids pick their hairstyle? And the song about snacking during the pandemic that’s gone viral

Most of us have been cooped up in our houses for the past 5 months without the ability to travel. Now may be a tempting time to pull the trigger and finally purchase the vacation home you've always dreamed about. Average rates on long-term mortgages continue to fall to new record lows, as the key 30-year loan dropped below 3% for the first time in 50 years. The stagnant economic recovery in the face of the coronavirus pandemic is keeping inflation tamped down despite pent-up home-buying demand.

The question then becomes, is this really a good time to take the plunge on a second home in Utah? Nicea talked to George Morris, a real estate expert from Century 21 Everest, to help break down the pros and cons of investing in a vacation property right now.