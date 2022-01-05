Should you choose diet or zero-sugar soft drinks?

- On Good Things Utah this morning – Before you choose your next soda listen to this: Whether for weight loss or to just get healthier, IFIC’s 2021 Annual Food and Health Survey revealed that 40% of people between the ages of 18 and 80 said they were following a prescribed diet in 2021. Yet, at the same time, there’s been a cultural shift away from restrictive dieting, and the word diet itself needs a rebrand. That’s why sodas billed as “diet” are getting overhauled or overtaken by similar (or even the same) zero-sugar soft drinks, according to reporting by CNN . But whether these drinks are any better than the diet drinks they’re replacing is debatable. We share what health experts are saying this morning.
- Plus, a girl’s sweet relationship with her favorite delivery driver is touching hearts around the world — and inspiring people to spread love in small, everyday ways. Mom Amy Roberts (@mummybear1903) received over 24 million views, 57,000 likes and 8,500 retweets when she posted the heartwarming footage to her Twitter. This video will warm your heart!
- And compared to what we make at home, meals eaten out tend to be higher in calories, portion sizes, sodium and saturated fat. Yet they’re lower in fiber and healthful foods, like fruits, vegetables and whole grains. It should come as no surprise, then, that a long-term study revealed that frequently eating restaurant meals was tied to earlier deaths. The study found that eating out or ordering takeout at least twice a day was linked with a 49% higher risk of dying early from any cause compared to infrequently eating out. By making better choices when eating out, you can enjoy your favorite haunts while staying mindful of your health. Here are some pointers for putting together healthier meals: Make room for veggies. Stack some extra lettuce and tomato on your sandwich. If you’re getting a grain bowl or burrito bowl, ask for extra vegetables. Make it a point to share. Since portions are often oversized, share larger meals and sides. Make water your go-to drink. Soda contributes more sugar to the U.S. diet than anything else. The majority of Americans exceed recommendations for added sugars so stick with water.
- And at the end of the show – What is the difference between settling FOR someone and settling WITH someone? This is what one therapist says: Like many of my clients, I have overthought the experience of romantic love. I have stayed up countless nights tossing and turning, considering what I was and was not getting from the person I was lying beside. Like my clients, I have ended (many) relationships on the gamble that there was someone better suited for me. Someone more artistic, someone more intellectual, someone more established, someone different… I also potentially ended those relationships just due to the sleep deprivation that developed due to overthinking. Tune in to hear this Hot Topic and more this morning on GTU.