Should you choose diet or zero-sugar soft drinks?

UTAH (ABC4) - Year after year, Americans kick off January 1st by setting goals to improve themselves. From weight loss to volunteering, citizens across the nation implement resolutions to make this year better than the last. In order to generate a better understanding of the most popular and most successful New Year’s intentions, Statista released a study compiled of 2021’s most common and avoided resolutions.

According to the study, the most prominent lifestyle change Americans wanted to make in 2021 was doing more exercise or improving their fitness, reported by a whopping 50% of respondents. The second runner-up was losing weight which was reported by 48% of participants, while saving more money earned 3rd place and was elected by 44% of Americans.