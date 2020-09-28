Should you be wearing your mask at home? Plus, today’s Save the Faves is Susy’s Kitchen

After that, every fall, when the air got crisp and the leaves began to yellow, I'd see that same subtle change in my mother's expression. That hint of sadness was always under the surface, tucked away while she pushed the shopping cart through the wide aisles of Walmart as I debated notebook colors or while she walked me and my older brother to the bus stop at the end of the cul-de-sac, zipping up my backpack as I tried to run ahead. I never thought much of my mom's seasonal quirk. I've always loved fall, and as I entered adulthood, it became my favorite season, full of scarf layering and warm lattes and next to none of that obnoxious summer humidity. I'd remembered her occasionally saying, "You'll understand when you are a parent," but even in those first years navigating babies and toddlers, I didn't detect it. But last year, when the calendar turned to September, that feeling of melancholia she'd long described washed over me.

