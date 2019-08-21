Should women be shaving their face?

From Jedi training and princess tea to storytime with celebs and so much more, FanX is a great place for kids. Just grab your little ones and head to their KidCon zone!

Chris Provost and his wife Amanda stopped by to chat about KidCon .They brought their 3-year-old son, Miles, who stole the show! Chris and Amanda enjoy taking their kids to KidCon at FanX for all the fun. KidCon is a place filled with magic for young FanX fans.