Should kids under 13 have their own Facebook account?

(ABC4) - News broke in the baseball world that the Oakland Athletics may be looking to relocate elsewhere if they don't receive support for a new stadium in the Bay Area.

The team, known as the A's, has played in Oakland since 1968, but its current ballpark, RingCentral Coliseum, has fallen into a state of disrepair and is considered to be outdated and poorly outfitted for the future of the franchise. The organization has pitched a new stadium proposal to the city, but it has been in a state of limbo for years. If it is not approved, Major League Baseball has given the team its blessing to seek a new home.