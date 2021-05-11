Should kids under 13 have their own Facebook account?

- On Good Things Utah this morning – Younger children can now get the COVID-19 vaccine. The FDA has officially authorized it for emergency Monday. This decision allows for more Utahns to get vaccinated and get the country closer to herd immunity. Doctors tell ABC4 this is a great step forward in the fight against COVID-19. Children under 18 make up about 20% of the US population but, here in Utah, it’s around 30%. Dr. Andy Pavia with Intermountain Healthcare said this could mark a turning point in getting the state’s infection numbers down. More than 200,000 kids are now eligible to get the COVID-19 vaccine.
- By now, more than 149 million Americans have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine and know how easy it to show up to a local site and get the shot. The harder part for some is convincing relatives, particularly parents and grandparents, who are hesitant to get the vaccine. It’s especially concerning as older adults are at a greater risk of being hospitalized or dying of COVID-19 if they catch the disease, according to the CDC. “We are definitely moving in the right direction, but now we are getting to people who are harder to reach. They might be nervous or resistant,” said Bill Walsh, vice president of communications for AARP, which hosts a COVID-19 tele-town hall for members every two weeks answering questions and dispelling myths. “Those are tough cases, but what we can do is start by talking about the facts,” he told TMRW.
- Plus, a large, bipartisan group of state attorneys general have urged Facebook to abandon its plan to launch an Instagram page designed for kids. Forty-four attorneys general sent a six-page letter to Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg on Monday, telling the social media giant that a new, child-centric Instagram app “could harm kids’ mental health and compromise their privacy,” Bloomberg reported. The letter is signed by a broad coalition of state’s leading law enforcements, from Massachusetts Attorney General Maura Healey to Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton and Utah’s own Attorney General Sean Reyes. We’ll tell you Facebook’s response. We dive into these Hot Topics and much more this morning on the first hour of GTU.
Utah Coronavirus
Close
SUBSCRIBE NOW
You have been added to Daily News Newsletter