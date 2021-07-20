Should every user be verified on social media to stop cyberbullying?

- On the second hour of GTU this morning – Jessica Springsteen, daughter of rock star Bruce Springsteen, is heading to the Tokyo Olympics as a member of the equestrian team — and her parents couldn’t be more excited. Springsteen said her father and her mother, Patti Scialfa, were thrilled when she made the team “They were so excited,” she told TODAY’s Hoda Kotb. “They’ve supported me since I was little. This has been a huge dream of mine ever since I can remember and the sport has become such a passion for them as well. I feel like we’ve been on this journey together, so they were just so happy.”
- Plus, the most elite athletes in the world have descended upon Tokyo for the 2020 Olympics, which kick off on July 23. Those planning on going for the gold, silver, and bronze at this year’s Games are being put up in the Olympic Village—a temporary dwelling built just for this purpose. And while you might think that the best athletes in the world would require five-star sleeping arrangements, you’d be wrong. Athletes will be sleeping on cardboard beds this year, according to recently surfaced photos. We’ll show what one athlete just posted.
- And to help combat the spread of misinformation and cyberbullying, British actor Idris Elba laid out a simple suggestion to all social media platforms: Verify every user. Taking to Instagram on Sunday, Elba said the process public figures must go through in order to have a blue checkmark displayed to their name should be expanded to all social media users. By allowing anonymous users, people may be empowered to say whatever they want because there are little to no consequences, he argued. His followers are split.
- And at the end of the show, the world has changed a lot over the past year — and, naturally, so did our vocabulary. Dictionary.com added more than 300 new words and definitions to its latest update to include new terminology and slang. “It’s a complicated and challenging society we live in, and language changes to help us grapple with it,” said John Kelly, the managing editor of Dictionary.com, in a press release. The coronavirus pandemic (2020’s word of the year) may slowly be shifting away from its position at the front and center of most conversations, but its impacts are lasting. We’ll tell you the new words that have made the updated list!. Hope you join us for these Hot Topics and much more this morning on GTU Hour 2.