Jodi Nelson of instagram account Parents Who Travel was back in studio to share three ideas for fun places to experience with your family this summer, and what to do when you get there! She tells us there are many short road trips close to us that pack a punch. So many locals ask her, “where should we go with just a few days?” Here are here answers.

1. Moab, Utah for RZR riding, and hiking the Arches in the evening.

2. Glenwood Springs, Colorado for the Glenwood Hot Springs pools and water park. Glenwood Caverns Adventure Park has a swing that is not to be missed!

3. Zion National Park for e-biking, and to hike the Narrows.

We love Jodi’s ideas, and the fun family adventures she goes on. Follow along on instagram here: @parents_who_travel