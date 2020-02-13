Shopping & jewelry for a good cause

Get a bit of shopping in, while helping children in need! The Children’s Center will be hosting the Jewelry Luncheon fundraising event on February 27 at the Little America Hotel.

All the money raised from this event will offer to pay for mental health services of children with families who may not able to afford to pay for the services.

The Children’s Center has been in Utah for over 58 years and reaches out to help over 2,000 families and their children who are struggling with mental and behavioral challenges. Their main focus is the treatment of the child and embrace the emotional needs of the family.

This event is one of three fundraising events that The Children’s Center puts on and this one is directed for women who want new bling! All the jewelry for this event is donated by a variety of local jewelry artists.