Salt Lake City, UT (Good Things Utah) – Beep, beep, hop in; we are going thrifting on today’s segment! Thrift Jam Co. is Utah’s first-ever mobile thrift shop, and today, we got an inside peek into the bus and all the fabulous finds. Logan James, Owner of the shop, joined us outside today to show us around the store on wheels and share where the business is headed next!

Thrift Jam Co. has three different buses to shop. The first bus popped up about a year ago, and the shopping has spread like wildfire since then! The clothing comes from recycling centers, but don’t let that scare you away. The clothes are top-notch, cute, and comfortable! Not only is this a fun activity to enjoy with friends and family, but you can feel good knowing you are choosing a more environmentally friendly way to shop!

The bus holds pop-ups weekly with a new location rolling into Southern Utah. To see the unique finds you could score and their pop-up schedule, visit their Instagram at @thriftjamco. Book the vintage shop on wheels for your next event by visiting www.thriftjam.com.