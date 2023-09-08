Jennie Thacker with Simple Treasures tells us the next market happens September 12th -16th at Legacy Events Center in Farmington. Shop over 180 Local Small Businesses for all your Halloween decor needs!

We get to see a sneak peek of what you can purchase, such as Heart Rocks. September is suicide awareness month, and these are some fun heart-shaped rocks that send a message to people that they are loved and valued.

There’s also an interchangeable wood tabletop decoration that switches out for the seasons, crocheted pillows for the season, stunning witch hats, and so much more! Come be part of this fun girls night tradition, grand opening is Tuesday 8 am to 10 am with a $5 ticket! Customers get first dibs on everything, as well as a treats and a treasure hunt. Remainder of the show happens from Wednesday 10 am through Saturday. A $1 admission at the door as usual.

simpletreasures.boutique IG: @simpletreasuresboutique