SALT LAKE CITY, UTAH (GOOD THINGS UTAH) — Get your holiday shopping done early and shop small this Saturday. Robert Upwall from Every Blooming Thing joined us on the show to share about Small Business Saturday. It is all about supporting local individuals in your community.

The shops participating this year are:

Every Blooming Thing Chielo Vintage Man Up Kate Waltman FoundnKept Paw Paws Créma

Shoppers can get 20% off all holiday items and enter to win giveaways throughout the event. Mark your calendar for Saturday November 25th!