Shop safely at The Stockist, and get a fashionable quarantine kit!

Now more than ever it’s important to support local, and help small business thrive! The Stockist boutique had just twelve hours to come up with a whole new game plan when the pandemic hit. Owner Helen Wade tell us they took everything 100% online, and have recently begun private appointments to come in and shop. Curbside pickup, local delivery, and shipping is also encouraged.

When you come in, a mask is required. However, if you’ve forgotten yours, you wont be turned away. The shop has disposable masks for your use at the hand sanitizing station upon entrance!

The Stockist has so much to offer for women, men, baby, and home. Masks in beautiful patterns are a hit, and so are quarantine kits. Inside The Stockist canvas tote is a room spray, dry shampoo, hand sanitizer, cozy socks, and more!

Browse the clothing and shoes from small independent designers that you can’t find anywhere else, as well as jewelry, apothecary, and candles! The Stockist has a little bit of everything all chosen with care by Helen.

Visit The Stockist and help to keep them thriving at 875 900 S and online www.thestockistshop.com