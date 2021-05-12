Shop local with products all made in Park City

Sign up for our, bringing you our favorite recipes, guests, and more every day!

Abigail Hill Hatch, Founder of Made in Park City came by to showcase items that are all locally made products and gift baskets.

Abigail Hill Hatch has been in Park City for 26 years, she is a local residential designer who saw a need.

Made in Park City is an e-commerce site promoting and selling products made in Wasatch and Summit counties. They have one website with individual shops for each artist and company. They each have their logo, their story, their products. This creates the ability to shop in one place, read about the artists and the entrepreneurs, and learn who is offering what locally.

Abigail Hill Hatch created this to provide a service to visiting tourists as well as to residents, efficiently being able to find something authentic and to have it sent home or to someone as a gift is a valuable service. It is free to have a shop created on the website, they try to make this available to all and an equal playing field.

By advertising once and they can advertise for all forty vendors, and that is a powerful thing. They have more and more national brands and box stores moving into Park City and this is a way of keeping it local and bringing local to the front and center.

Find Made in Park City online, and IG.