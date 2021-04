Sign up for our, bringing you our favorite recipes, guests, and more every day!

Natashia McLean, the co-founder of Pink Canary Market, came to talk about the Pink Canary Market is May 5 – 6, 6 – 9 pm at the Lodge at Traverse Mountain.

Natashia talked about some beautiful local gifts you can grab at their market perfect for Mother’s Day and they have free Mother’s day cards to go with them!

Promotions:

First 15 to come on Wednesday get swag bags and check out their mega giveaway on IG.