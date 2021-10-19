Shop local for the holidays this year

Darren Dunford, owner of Local Gifts, joined us in the studio today to showcase some of his products and encourage viewers to shop local. He emphasizes that Locals is the best place to sell your handmade products and find unique gifts. It also helps keep our local economy strong.

They can help you find the perfect gift for any occasion and their store decorator can guide you in the right direction for home decor. Dunford highlights the many benefits of buying local and how crucial it is for the economy. He describes his store as being similar to 100 small businesses in one.

They offer a low-cost, low-risk option to test your idea and supplement your income while doing something you love. They also have a huge variety of products that vendors can be successful with.

If you’re in need of a job, their location in Orem is currently hiring which is starting at $10 and going up to $20 an hour. Be sure to visit their website, Instagram, and Facebook to learn more!