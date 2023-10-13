PLEASANT GROVE, UTAH (GOOD THINGS UTAH) — Fall is in the air and what better way to embrace the season than a market where you can shop all things festive. Whitney Coburn, Founder of Juniper Market, joined us on the show with some of the items you can find at this year’s event.

It is set to take place October 16-19th from 10am-8pm at Grove Station in Pleasant Grove. There will be over 50 local vendors. If you are one of the first 20 shoppers, you will receive a free soda. Plus, don’t miss family trick or treat night on Wednesday from 6-7 pm.

For more information follow: @junipermarketutah

junipermarketutah.com