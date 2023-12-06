SALT LAKE CITY, UTAH (GOOD THINGS UTAH- We had the lovely Delilah Collings in the studio today to talk about the Creator’s Collective Holiday Market. Their Christmas-themed Holiday Market is this Saturday, Dec 9th, from 11-4 pm, 25 N Main St Lindon, UT 84042, where you can shop small businesses this holiday season with over 100 local vendors.

The holiday market features many handmade and unique items that Delilah brought to show us which will make the perfect holiday gifts. The first 100 shoppers get goodie bags with free items and coupons, and admission is free. There will be giveaways all day at the market and a chance to win $50 shopping credit on Instagram. They will also have ear piercings, permanent jewelry opportunities, and great photo ops. Make sure you come hungry because they will also have some fantastic food trucks present.

For more information, look at their website creatorscollectivemarket.com. Or follow their Instagram, Facebook, and TikTok @creatorscollectivemarket.