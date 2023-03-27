SALT LAKE CITY, UT (Good Things Utah) – Empowering women and local business, West Tenth does it all. Co-Founders Lyn Johnson and Sara Sparhawk created a digital marketplace to highlight women who turned their talents or hobbies into home-based businesses.

West Tenth is a website and an app that sells products from women-run local micro-businesses. These businesses are run from their homes, creating products that help home and family life. Lyn and Sara found themselves searching for these kinds of businesses, but there was no easy way. Searching through social media groups or with ISO requests, they knew they had to come up with a more effective way to find them.

Home-based businesses are more common than people think. With more than 15 million across the nation, and 2/3 of those being run by women, there’s at least 70,000 in Utah alone.

West Tenth supports women by making their products easy to find. Sara mentions that buying from these businesses isn’t the only way to support them. Sharing their social medias, liking, and sharing their posts, and telling others about what they have can make a big impact.

Elizabeth Hansen from Let Liz Handle It is one of the micro-businesses that you can find at West Tenth. With over 10 years of office manager and executive experience under her belt, she offers organizing assistance to her customers to help them increase productivity. She helps other small businesses with any tasks they need. Elizabeth got connected with West Tenth after finding their app and it did wonders for her business. Not only was she able to get the word out about her services, but she got connected with women like her who turn their hobbies into businesses.

Download the app and see what they’re doing for yourself! If you’re a micro-business owner, it takes just 30 minutes to get your profile set up. Check out their website or Instagram and use code “GTUSAVE10” for 10% off up to $50 dollars on a purchase from West Tenth.