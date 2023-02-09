SALT LAKE CITY, UT – (GOOD THINGS UTAH) — Valentine’s Day is all about sharing love with the people you love. It can be difficult buying for everyone, but we have the solution. The Creators Collective is a place to get a gift for everyone. There will be 42 vendors and they will have options for your kids, your galantines, or your sweetheart. For example, they will have things like:

treats

Stuffies

Flowers

Handmade jewelry

And so much more!!! One cool thing about the creator’s collective is that you can make it an entire experience. It will include things like permanent jewelry, hair tinsel, brow laminations, etc. You can turn a V-day shopping trip into a galantines self-care party. There is also going to be a giveaway of some of the cool items at the market. For more information on that giveaway visit the market or follow them on social media.

Today in the studio we were joined by Delilah Collings, the owner and founder, to talk about her markets. This year they have 8 markets in total planned. If you are a small business looking for support, you can sign up to be a part of one. For notifications when sign up starts follow her on Instagram: @creatorscollectivemarket.