SALT LAKE CITY, UTAH (Good Things Utah) After the tragic loss of Steven Twitch Boss, Mental Health Counselor, Todd Sylvester joined us on the show to shine some light on men’s mental health.

He shared a quote by Henry David Thoreau that says, “Most men lead lives of quiet desperation.” Many times people and men in specific tend to not talk about their struggles and mask them with a smile. Many people appear to be happy and successful but suffer in silence. Reaching out can be really difficult and takes vulnerability. Sylvester believes that we are never stronger than when we are vulnerable. This is something he works on with his clients; breaking down those walls and acknowledging the hurt, so there can be healing.

When asking the question, “How do you love who you are if you don’t know who you are,” Todd helps take people back to the place they started as a child. Before life happens to us, we believe that we are loving, kind, tenacious, and brave and he helps remind people of that.

Beliefcast is all about finding purpose through trials and remembering our value. Todd left the viewers with a challenge to reach out to someone in their life and ask how they are really doing. For more from Todd Sylvester, follow him on social media.