Stefan Van De Graaff, Co-Creator, and Matt Mattson, Actor/ Singer/ Dancer of Sherlock the Musical joined us on the show to share some exciting details about the newly released full, filmed production of Sherlock the Musical.

Sherlock Holmes, London’s greatest Victorian-era detective, and his loyal friend and companion, Dr. John Watson, are faced with their most dire case yet. When a high-ranking government official disappears, Sherlock will race against time to solve the mystery and uncover a more sinister plot than the sleuth and his companion ever could have imagined.

The musical airs tonight 4/26 at 7 pm.

More details can be found @sherlockthemusical on Instagram.