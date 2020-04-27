Sheet cake from a special family recipe

Relationship experts Linda and Richard Eyre joined us from their home today with a sweet message to think of the sweetness during this time of adversity. Sharing both songs, and lines from Shakespeare, this segment is sure to bring a smile to your face!

The couple has materials and ideas that can help parents make this extra time at home with kids both fun and meaningful. The Eyere's are offering the following, all for free, including the first two units of the values program until April 30!