Sheet cake from a special family recipe

Nicole Allen joined us from her kitchen to share a special family recipe, Grandma Carla’s sheet cake. Nicole tells us that this cake is such a hit, even her neighbors request it! She tells us it’s easy, and the unique steps involved is what makes the cake so tasty! Follow Nicole on instagram at instagram.com/nicallenshares

INGREDIENTS

2 cups flour

2 cups sugar

3 Tbsp cocoa powder (for vanilla cake,

omit and add 2-3 Tbsp flour)

1/2 tsp salt

1/2 tsp baking soda

1/2 cup buttermilk

1 cube butter

1 cup water

2 eggs

3/4 cup oil

1 tsp vanilla

INSTRUCTIONS

Fill a glass measuring bowl with 1 cup water. Place 1 cube butter in the water and boil in microwave for 2-3 minutes. In a small bowl, mix buttermilk and baking soda; set aside. In a large bowl, combine flour, sugar, cocoa and salt. Add eggs, vanilla and oil and start to mix. Add water/butter to mixture and fully incorporate. Stir in buttermilk/baking soda mixture until combined. Pour into a greased 9×13 pan or two 8×8 rounds. Bake for 40 minutes @ 350 degrees. Cool completely before frosting.

