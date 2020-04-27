Sheet cake from a special family recipe

Nicole Allen joined us from her kitchen to share a special family recipe, Grandma Carla’s sheet cake. Nicole tells us that this cake is such a hit, even her neighbors request it! She tells us it’s easy, and the unique steps involved is what makes the cake so tasty! Follow Nicole on instagram at instagram.com/nicallenshares
INGREDIENTS
2 cups flour
2 cups sugar
3 Tbsp cocoa powder (for vanilla cake,
omit and add 2-3 Tbsp flour)
1/2 tsp salt
1/2 tsp baking soda
1/2 cup buttermilk
1 cube butter
1 cup water
2 eggs
3/4 cup oil
1 tsp vanilla
INSTRUCTIONS
Fill a glass measuring bowl with 1 cup water. Place 1 cube butter in the water and boil in microwave for 2-3 minutes. In a small bowl, mix buttermilk and baking soda; set aside. In a large bowl, combine flour, sugar, cocoa and salt. Add eggs, vanilla and oil and start to mix. Add water/butter to mixture and fully incorporate. Stir in buttermilk/baking soda mixture until combined. Pour into a greased 9×13 pan or two 8×8 rounds. Bake for 40 minutes @ 350 degrees. Cool completely before frosting.