She stole the show at the Inauguration, we introduce you to Amanda Gorman

- On Good Things Utah today – We look back at the inauguration of Joseph R. Biden Jr., from the historic speeches to the powerhouse performances. And everyone is still talking about Amanda Gorman. She’s all of 22, became the youth poet laureate of Los Angeles at age 16 in 2014 and the first national youth poet laureate three years later. On Wednesday, she became the youngest poet to write and recite a piece at a presidential inauguration, following in the considerably more experienced footsteps of Maya Angelou and Robert Frost.
- Plus, when the officiating crew takes the field at Raymond James Stadium on Feb. 7, one member will be making history. Sarah Thomas will become the first woman ever to officiate a Super Bowl. Thomas is accustomed to being a trailblazer. She was the first woman to officiate a major college football game. And, in 2015, she became the first full-time female official in the NFL.
- And boys and body image. It’s not something talked about very often, but psychologists say it should be. Deena tells us how to start the conversation.
- And meet our Pet of the Week! This is Honor, a five-year-old pit bull terrier mix. Her foster mom says it didn’t take long for Honor to steal their hearts. The only things she loves more than a walk are long, lazy naps and riding in the car. She is crate-trained, low maintenance and full of love and snuggles. If you would like to meet her email: utahadoptions@bestfriends.org
- At the end of the show, the hottest nail colors for 2021. Surae has the list and says it’s the bolder the better! Hope you join us for a busy Monday on GTU.