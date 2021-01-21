She stole the show at the Inauguration, we introduce you to Amanda Gorman

It's a highly anticipated movie about the untold story of three witnesses to The Book of Moron, and actor Paul Wuthrich from Witnesses sat down with us to chat all about his experience portraying Joseph Smith. Filmed last year in Utah, Canada, and Massachusetts, Paul tells us he knew from the initial audition that this version of Joseph was not only one he always wanted to see, but one he'd always wanted to play.

Witnesses taps into the humanity and rawness of the characters, and delivers beauty and a message that transcends across all religious beliefs and backgrounds. The actors deliver refreshing performances in deep, and meaningful ways. This movie is for anyone looking to experience a compelling story, and you'll be drawn in by what the characters sacrifice for their faith, loyalty, and cause they believe in.