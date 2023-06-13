SALT LAKE CITY, UT (Good Things Utah) – FanX has announced that Zachary Levi, Asher Angel, and Jack Dylan Grazer from Shazam! are coming to FanX.In addition, on Tuesday, June 13 they also announced that Alicia Silverstone and Stacey Dash from Clueless are coming to the convention as well. Abigail Wright joined us on GTU to explain what we should expect from FanX this year.

FanX Salt Lake Comic Convention is one of the most attended conventions in the state of Utah and the largest comic convention in North America. The event and marketing group is dedicated to organizing events, launching and acquiring new shows, and partnering with celebrities to bring pop culture to Utah. Every week FanX’s social media platforms reach 1-2 million people and is one of the most engaged and active comic convention social media communities in the world. FanX is September 21-23 at the Salt Palace Convention Center.

Leading up to the show, they will continue to announce a number of celebrity guests from fandoms such as Marvel, DC, Disney, Star Wars, 90’s Sitcoms, Cartoons, and more. Stay up to date on more celebrity guest announcements and other FanX news by visiting their website, and social media accounts, and subscribing to their newsletter. To purchase FanX 2023 tickets visit https://fanxsaltlake.com/.