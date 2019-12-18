Shaved Fennel and Arugula Salad

What makes a gift even more meaningful? The thought and time you put into one that's homemade.

Surae showed us how easy it is to make and give a beautifully scented lotion. You can get the containers from any craft store like Michael's or Hobby Lobby, or perhaps check out your local dollar store to see if anything suits. You might already have a few of these ingredients at home but if not, hop on Amazon and get what you need in two days with Amazon Prime!