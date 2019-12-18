1  of  2
Shaved Fennel and Arugula Salad

Elaine stopped by the GTU kitchen to serve up a couple holiday holiday side dishes. Be sure to try her Shaved Fennel and Arugula Salad and her wreath salad.

Ingredients:

1 fennel bulb, shaved thin with mandolin or meat slicer 

1 C arugula

2 Tbsp olive oil

1 fresh lemon (juice)

1 tsp chopped flat leaf parsley

2 Tbsp. shaved parmesan cheese

Pinch of salt

Directions:Gently toss fennel and arugula in a bowl.Whisk other ingredients together. Pour over salad, top with Parmesan cheese

