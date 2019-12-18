Elaine stopped by the GTU kitchen to serve up a couple holiday holiday side dishes. Be sure to try her Shaved Fennel and Arugula Salad and her wreath salad.
Shaved Fennel and Arugula Salad
Ingredients:
1 fennel bulb, shaved thin with mandolin or meat slicer
1 C arugula
2 Tbsp olive oil
1 fresh lemon (juice)
1 tsp chopped flat leaf parsley
2 Tbsp. shaved parmesan cheese
Pinch of salt
Directions:Gently toss fennel and arugula in a bowl.Whisk other ingredients together. Pour over salad, top with Parmesan cheese