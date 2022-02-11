Shaun White retires and the Winter Game’s female hair trend

- On Good Things Utah this morning – It all came to an end here, on a tilted chute of ice on an unnamed mountain in China, and the only surprise was that 35-year-old Shaun White did not have one more trick in him. He had made a career of such things. His final ride down the Olympic halfpipe came after a fall. He popped onto his feet and took off his helmet, raising it to the air. He slid downhill slowly on his snowboard, into the warm embrace of adulation and off toward the unknown. Riding in his fifth and final Winter Olympics, searching for his fourth gold medal, White finished in fourth place.
- Plus, have you noticed the female Winter Games athletes are pulling out two strands of hair on either side of their helmet? It has a name. Sl*t strands aren’t a new thing, nor do they have anything to do with promiscuity, perceived or literal. It’s a term athletes have been aware of since I was a preteen ski racer in the early 2000s, and it certainly predated me and my friends. Though at the time, as alpine skiers with wild dreams of being the next Julia Mancuso, we hermetically sealed our hair tightly into our helmets, lest anything create aerodynamic drag and slow us down. Important reminder: We were 12. Ski gear, especially older ski gear, tends to make everybody on the hill look like genderless snow astronauts. (Which, come to think of it, kind of rules.) Sl*t strands are about signaling to everyone else on the hill that you want to be recognized as a female athlete.
- And Jurassic World’s first full trailer is here and it’s nostalgic gold. The gang is back together again as original actors Laura Dern, Jeff Goldblum, and Sam Neill are dealing with a present-day dino disaster. Nostalgia warning: An intense feeling that’s both sentimental and excited is about to ensue and we just weren’t prepared before watching Jurassic World’s first full tease. The upcoming third Jurassic World film, which is set to hit theaters in June 2022, just dropped its first full-length trailer, sparking intense joy as we get to see the original actors reunite and remind us why we fell in love with their characters the first time!
- At the end of the show – A scholar studying the relationship of Buddhism and medicine explains how the popular media has misrepresented mindfulness. Most of us have dreamt about revenge at some point in our lives, and perhaps even achieved it. But is it ultimately a good idea – will it make us wiser and happier in the long term? We dive into this Hot Topic and more this morning on a Friday edition of GTU.