Clawson explained the difficulty many individuals face when it comes to starting therapy. Taking that first step is often the hardest. That is why he created the Pretherapy Box that acknowledges those conflicting emotions, breaks things down and helps you prepare for therapy in a lighthearted and even fun way.

The Pretherapy box breaks down barriers by utilizing the healing power of laughter. Their mission is clear: to transform the often daunting therapy preparation process into an enjoyable experience that feels more like playtime than a chore. The Pretherapy box isn’t just a product; it’s a movement that embraces everyone, regardless of age, gender, or background. Whether you’re 7 or 70, pretherapy can turn the daunting “what ifs” into “what’s next” moments.

