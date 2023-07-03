Salt Lake City, Utah (Good Things Utah) — Speaker and Host of The Other Side of Addiction Podcast, Al Richards joined us on the show to shed some light on addiction recover and how to end the negative stigma surrounding addiction.

Stigma refers to the negative attitudes, beliefs, and stereotypes associated with certain individuals or groups based on their characteristics, behaviors, or circumstances. It often leads to discrimination and marginalization, causing individuals or groups to be treated differently or unfairly. It can have detrimental effects on a person’s self-esteem, mental health, and overall well-being. Stigmatized individuals may face social exclusion, prejudice, and barriers in accessing opportunities and resources.

Stigma can be rooted in ignorance, fear, cultural beliefs, or societal norms. It perpetuates stereotypes and misconceptions, hindering understanding and empathy. Stigma can be both external, imposed by others, and internal, where individuals may internalize the negative beliefs and feel ashamed or inadequate.

Challenging stigma requires education, awareness, and promoting inclusivity and acceptance. It involves debunking myths, increasing understanding, and fostering empathy towards stigmatized individuals or groups. Initiatives that encourage open dialogue, provide support systems, and advocate for equal rights and opportunities play a crucial role in reducing stigma.

It is important to recognize that stigma is harmful and unjust and to work towards creating a more inclusive and accepting society where everyone is treated with dignity and respect, regardless of their differences or circumstances.

