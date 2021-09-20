Sharon Stone looks ageless in a black one piece swimsuit

- On Good Things Utah this morning – A quick royals update for you this morning: The feud between Prince Harry and Meghan Markle and the rest of The Firm is reportedly still very a thing. In related news, that ongoing feud is reportedly causing Prince William and Kate Middleton some ongoing stress. According to royal author and expert Duncan Larcombe, Will and Kate’s latest cause of concern is Harry and Meghan’s recent 2021 TIME 100 photoshoot, which included pictures of the couple taken at their home in California. We have a preview of the article.
- Plus, Drew Barrymore and Cameron Diaz are BFF goals in Barrymore’s latest Instagram photo where the two are being praised as ageless beauties. The women, who are two-thirds of Charlie’s Angels from the 2000 film (also starring Lucy Liu), look cozy in a new shot posted to the talk show host’s social media. And although it’s been 21 years since the two first appeared as Angels, many are commenting about how it seems that no time has passed.
- And Sharon Stone’s basic instinct right now? Getting to a beach. On Sunday the 63-year-old star treated herself to some sun — and fans to two sizzling shots of her sunbathing in a daring black swimsuit. The first photo posted to the actress’s Instagram shows her soaking up the sun while lounging alongside a rocky seafront. Stone captioned the sultry image “self-care matters.” The picture earned raves from Naomi Campbell, Vera Wang and Joely Fisher (who cracked “I’ll have what you’re having”)!
- At the end of the show, are you ready to throw the spookiest party this side of Halloween Town has ever seen? Or maybe a holiday party fit for Sandy Claws himself? No matter the occasion, you’ll find what you need in this new cookbook inspired by Tim Burton’s hit 1993 movie. Disney’s The Nightmare Before Christmas: The Official Cookbook and Entertaining Guide has become an instant Amazon bestseller after its long-awaited launch. The cookbook climbed its way to number one when it became available for pre-order in July, and it is finally available for regular purchase now — and it’s currently 35 percent off for a limited time. Plus, is minimalism out of style and maximalism in? Join us us as jump into these Hot Topics and so much more this morning on the second hour of GTU.