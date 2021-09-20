Sharon Stone looks ageless in a black one piece swimsuit

JACKSON, Wyo. (ABC4) - An autopsy will be conducted on Tuesday on the human remains found by investigators searching for Gabby Petito in Grand Teton National Park on Sunday. The Teton County coroner in Wyoming will perform the autopsy.

Authorities began searching the park on Sunday. The last time her family spoke with her over the phone, Petito indicated she and her fiance Brian Laundrie were traveling to the park as part of their cross-country road trip.