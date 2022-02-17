Sharing stories about black history

Alexis Bradley & Chanté Stutznegger, sisters and creators of “Let’s Talk Sis”, are spreading ways to honor the untold stories in black history. These sisters create awareness about difficult topics to increase education, connection and inclusivity.

Black history is a time to honor many of the untold stories and perspectives of those who were unable to share their experiences. Bradley & Stutznegger are wives, mothers, activists, and motivational speakers. They have created an Instagram platform to share awareness and bring up hard conversations around race, diversity, inclusion, and ways to initiate positive change.

Black history is a part of our country’s story. In learning and discussing these stories, we can not only expand our understanding of history but also better connect to those with different backgrounds than our own. Let’s Talk Sis has Tshirts for sale on their site. Profits from the “You Belong” T-shirt will go to the IlluminaTEEN Unity non-profit organization.

Black History Month T-shirts sold at https://www.letstalksis.shop Instagram- @letstalk_sis