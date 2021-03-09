Shamrock Oreo Layer Cakes with Sweet Kate Bake

Sign up for our, bringing you our favorite recipes, guests, and more every day!

Today, she shared the cutest recipe for Shamrock Oreo Layer Cakes!

Cake Ingredients:

1 ½ cup all-purpose flour plus 2 Tablespoons

1 teaspoon baking powder

1/4 teaspoon salt

1 stick unsalted butter, room temperature

1 cup sugar

3 large eggs

1 teaspoons pure vanilla extract

1 teaspoon mint extract

3 Tablespoons instant vanilla pudding mix

3/4 cup milk

Green Food Coloring; I recommend Americolor Food Gels Frosting Ingredients

2 cup unsalted butter, room temperature

8 cups sifted confectioners’ sugar

4-8 Tablespoons Heavy whipping cream (depending on desired thickness)

2 teaspoon pure vanilla extract

1 teaspoon mint extract

16 oreo cookies, crushed





Directions:

Preheat the oven to 350 degrees. Line a sheet pan with parchment paper; set aside. 2. In a medium bowl, sift together flour, baking powder, and salt. In an electric mixer fitted with the paddle attachment, cream butter and sugar until light and fluffy, about 3 minutes. Add eggs, one at a time; scrape down bowl, beat in vanilla and mint extract extract. 3. Add flour mixture and milk alternately, beginning and ending with flour mixture. 4. Add food coloring. Then add the last 2 Tablespoons of flour. This will give you an extra lift in the oven. 5. Spread batter evenly in pan, Bake until top spring back to touch and a toothpick comes out clean, about 15-20 minutes.



Frosting:



1. Beat your butter until light and fluffy.

2. Gradually add in your sifted powdered sugar till well combined.

3. Add in your vanilla extract.

4. Add your heavy cream one tablespoon at a time to get the desired consistency.

5. Divide frosting evenly between two bowls.

6. Add crushed oreos to one and mix. This will be your filling, the other bowl is for your outline and frosting to decorate the top.