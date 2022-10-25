Robin Tomassetti and Sylvia Hoskins of Daughters of the Nile, came to GTU to share about their newest fundraising event, An Evening With Shakespeare. The production will include excerpts from ‘Romeo and Juliet’ as well as other plays that Tomassetti say will be a surprise. The productions will be in modern dress but will keep the sacred Elizabethan English that is in every Shakespearean play.

There will also be a silent auction. Proceeds from the auction will benefit the Shriner’s Hospital. “We have amazing items up for grabs,” said Tomassetti. Items include Blackstone grills, Kendra Scott Jewelry, Ruby Snap Cookies, Natural History Museum Passes and SeaQuest admission.

The Dinner Theatre will take place on Friday, Nov. 4 at 6 p.m. at the Salt Lake Masonic Temple.

For additional information, visit daughtersofthenile.org