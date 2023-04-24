SALT LAKE CITY, UT (Good Things Utah) – If artesian sourdough bread is too intimidating, maybe sourdough waffles are more your speed! Start your morning off right with a recipe from Vanessa Fischetti that your whole family will love.

Ingredients:

  • 2 cups flour
  • 2 cups water
  • 1 cup active sourdough starter
  • 3 eggs
  • 3 tbsp sugar or coconut sugar
  • 1 tsp salt
  • 1 tsp baking soda
  • ¼ cup oil

Directions:

  1. Add your flour and water to a bowl and add your active sourdough starter. Mix and let sit on your counter overnight for more fermentation.
  2. In a separate bowl, add your eggs, salt, baking soda, and oil and mix.
  3. Combine both your mixtures and add to a warm waffle iron.
  4. Serve with toppings of your choosing and enjoy! Makes about 10 waffles.