SALT LAKE CITY, UT (Good Things Utah) – If artesian sourdough bread is too intimidating, maybe sourdough waffles are more your speed! Start your morning off right with a recipe from Vanessa Fischetti that your whole family will love.
Ingredients:
- 2 cups flour
- 2 cups water
- 1 cup active sourdough starter
- 3 eggs
- 3 tbsp sugar or coconut sugar
- 1 tsp salt
- 1 tsp baking soda
- ¼ cup oil
Directions:
- Add your flour and water to a bowl and add your active sourdough starter. Mix and let sit on your counter overnight for more fermentation.
- In a separate bowl, add your eggs, salt, baking soda, and oil and mix.
- Combine both your mixtures and add to a warm waffle iron.
- Serve with toppings of your choosing and enjoy! Makes about 10 waffles.