SALT LAKE CITY, UT (Good Things Utah) – If artesian sourdough bread is too intimidating, maybe sourdough waffles are more your speed! Start your morning off right with a recipe from Vanessa Fischetti that your whole family will love.

Ingredients:

2 cups flour

2 cups water

1 cup active sourdough starter

3 eggs

3 tbsp sugar or coconut sugar

1 tsp salt

1 tsp baking soda

¼ cup oil

Directions: