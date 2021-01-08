Shake and tone your booty with zumba

Lindsey Taylor is a presenter and Education Specialist for Zumba Fitness, and she brought energy and excitement into the studio today! We had a blast shaking it, and shaping it with her, and we know you will, too! Learn about Lindsey, and her free virtual course offered in the morning!

Lindsey has traveled the world training new Zumba Instructors and teaching Zumba classes. To make sure we are all staying fit while we are staying home, Lindsey is here to tell us all about Virtual Classes so you can still get healthy and step into HAPPY as you enter into the new year! Now more than ever, people have tons of options when it comes to staying fit. Zumba is here to not only be your partner in fitness, but is here to help you stay HAPPY (which we need now more than ever)!

There are thousands of classes available daily on www.Zumba.dance — 24/7, 7 days a week.

Lindsey is offering a free virtual Zumba class on Saturday January 9 @ 9:30am to Good Things Utah Viewers! MST Registration details at www.hellolindseytaylor.com