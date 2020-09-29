SEXtember teaches safe & open communication with your partner

Ashlynn Mitchell tells us she once hated sex. She saw it as a chore, and something that wasn’t healthy in her life. Being able to look within and be curious of why that is really opened up the idea of putting it out there, talking about sex in her relationship first, then opening it up to being a facilitator for other people.

She says she isn’t a therapist, she isn’t an expert, simply a woman who went from not enjoying sex, to enjoying it! When she asked her online following if they were satisfied with their sex life, only twenty-nine percent said yes. Most people, she found, were struggling with how to talk to their partner surrounding sex, and how to express the needs they wanted to be met. The conversation can be so uncomfortable, it can result in an argument rather than something that connects.

SEXtember has been an opportunity to help people feel “normal,” have more conversations around sexuality with partner, empathy for self, and others. Ashlynn started Sextember based on her and her husbands own shift in relationship after a breach of trust.

The most common answer to Sex questions is “safe & open communication with your partner”. She describes the, “Layers of Intimacy”, how sex is the cherry on top, not the bottom layer of the cake. How to bring up sex with your partner, and teaching our kids healthier sexuality

To contact Ashlynn, follow her, and learn more:

mamabearfit@gmail.com

www.ashlynnandcoby.com

www.beyond-enough.comhttps://

www.instagram.com/mamabear.fitness

https://www.instagram.com/ashlynnandcoby