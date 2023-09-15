National Hispanic American Heritage Month begun Sept 15th, and today our month long celebrating brought us the inspiring Mimi G, who is a former homeless single mom living on the streets of Los Angeles before turning her life around to become the world’s most influential star in sewing and DIY fashion with millions of social media followers, and now her new book ‘Make It Yours with Mimi G’ is the #1 Amazon Best-Seller in Fashion!

Mimi G has worked with celebrities like Gwen Stefani & Jennifer Aniston, companies like Target, Revlon, and Google and featured in People Magazine, the LA Times, and more. She is the creator of the world’s #1 online sewing school SewItAcademy.com.

@mimigstyle