Several names are now being discussed to replace Alex Trebek

Dr. Doctor Todd Vento, an infectious disease specialist from Intermountain Healthcare in Salt Lake City, discussed the difficult decisions health care workers must take treating COVID patients. Hospitals are expected to begin rationing care for patients if hospitalizations continue to go up as Utah repeatedly sets new records for daily case totals this week with nearly 4,000 new cases reported on November 12th.

In response to this rise, Governor Huber said he will be announcing recommendations for what Utahns should do before, during, and after Thanksgiving regarding gathering with their families in the next week. The emergency order is still in place, but stricter mandates are expected to be put in place as hospitals struggle to grapple with this uptick in cases.