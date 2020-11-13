Several names are now being discussed to replace Alex Trebek

- On Good Things Utah today – Less than a week after the death of Jeopardy game show host Alex Trebek’s, several names are already being mentioned to take his legendary spot. Dancing With The Stars host Tom Bergeron, CNN’s Anderson Cooper and another name that just might surprise you. We have the list.
- Plus, the lights on Temple Square will be turning on this year but can you get as close as in years past? We’ll tell you the plan just released from The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints.
- And yes, the Super Bowl is happening in January and yes, there will be an incredible halftime singer. We’ll tell you who is slated to perform. Hope you tune in for our fun Friday edition of Hot Topics on GTU.