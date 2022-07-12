Lifestyle blogger D’Arcy Vandenberg showed us her seven summer essential items to stay stylish during the warmer summer months.

Vandenberg said that these seven items are easy to pair with what you already have in your closet and are currently top trends in summer fashion. Affordable and easy to find, she first recommended an oversized button-up or striped top. She said that this top is easy to pair with a T-shirt dress or with linen pants.

She then also recommended wearing linen pants. Easy to style and mix and match with other tops and fashion pieces, Vandenberg recommends these for your travels too.

Straw and raffia are great textures to add to your outfit, Vandenberg said. Utilizing this texture as a hat or bag gives your outfits the perfect summer look and feel.

Nude sandals are another top recommendation. A classic staple that every closet should have, these sandals are also trending especially with the braided and clear straps.

Two-piece sets are a top trend and are easy to mix and match. Vandenberg said that it is easy to find two-piece sets that are shorts, pants, or skirt sets. If you’re looking for other ways to stay dressy and classy, Vandenberg also recommends wearing colorful printed dresses. She suggests looking at Walmart, Target, and other stores that are cheap but cute for summery dresses.

Lastly, bangles are a great way to add a fashion statement to any outfit. Adding color, beads, gold, or texture, a bracelet stack looks especially good with the shorter summer season tops, said Vandenberg.

To find more fashion tips and inspiration, viewers can find Vandenberg on Instagram at @darcyvandenberg or on her website Dear-D’Arcy.com