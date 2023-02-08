SALT LAKE CITY, UT (Good Things Utah) – Take a dip into seven layers of delicious! Charlotte Hancey shows us how to make an easy and refreshing Greek dip that will become your new favorite snack!
INGREDIENTS
- 8 oz cream cheese (light is ok), softened
- 1/3 cup sour cream (light is ok)
- 2 tablespoons lemon juice (half a lemon)
- 2-3 cloves fresh garlic, minced
- 2 tablespoons fresh or freeze-dried dill
- 2 tablespoons fresh or freeze-dried parsley
- 1 teaspoon dried oregano
- 1 teaspoon lemon pepper seasoning
- 1 teaspoon kosher salt
- 1/4 teaspoon black pepper
- 10 oz prepared original hummus
- 1/2 cup cucumber, diced small
- 1/2 cup tomatoes, diced small
- 1/2 cup black olives, diced small
- 1/4 cup red onion, diced small
- 1/2 cup feta, crumbled
- Pita chips
INSTRUCTIONS
- In a medium-sized bowl, mix cream cheese, sour cream, lemon juice, garlic, dill, parsley, oregano, lemon pepper, salt and pepper together. Spread onto a platter.
- Spread hummus over the top of the cream cheese mixture.
- Top with cucumber, tomatoes, black olives, red onion, and feta.
- Serve with pita chips.
For more delicious recipes, check out Charlotte on all her blog, Instagram, and TikTok!