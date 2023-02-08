SALT LAKE CITY, UT (Good Things Utah) – Take a dip into seven layers of delicious! Charlotte Hancey shows us how to make an easy and refreshing Greek dip that will become your new favorite snack!

INGREDIENTS

8 oz cream cheese (light is ok), softened

1/3 cup sour cream (light is ok)

2 tablespoons lemon juice (half a lemon)

2-3 cloves fresh garlic, minced

2 tablespoons fresh or freeze-dried dill

2 tablespoons fresh or freeze-dried parsley

1 teaspoon dried oregano

1 teaspoon lemon pepper seasoning

1 teaspoon kosher salt

1/4 teaspoon black pepper

10 oz prepared original hummus

1/2 cup cucumber, diced small

1/2 cup tomatoes, diced small

1/2 cup black olives, diced small

1/4 cup red onion, diced small

1/2 cup feta, crumbled

Pita chips

INSTRUCTIONS

In a medium-sized bowl, mix cream cheese, sour cream, lemon juice, garlic, dill, parsley, oregano, lemon pepper, salt and pepper together. Spread onto a platter. Spread hummus over the top of the cream cheese mixture. Top with cucumber, tomatoes, black olives, red onion, and feta. Serve with pita chips.

