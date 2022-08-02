Cody-Paige Lowery from Cody Paige’s Party shared her top tips for finding your perfect match on dating apps.

Her tips include looking at your dating profile as a mini ad. Decide who your target audience is and put your best foot forward, Lowery said. She also said that you should treat your dating app profile like a mini job interview, always looking to make the best first impression.

She recommended to not feature just the hottest photos of you on your profile, instead, include some photos of your personality. She also said to add some professional photos to your casual photos and selfies. Your first photo on your page should feature just you smiling, she said.

Viewers can find these tips and more on www.codypaigesparty.com

Viewers can also connect with Lowery on social media at @codypaigesparty